ANITA – The CAM School Board approved Monday night moving the district’s one section of kindergarten to Massena by a 3-2 vote.
Last week, the topic of enrollment came up during a work session and CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said the district will have 15 kindergarten students next school year. That would give the district only one section of kindergarten classes, however, the district has elementary buildings in Anita and Massena, so Croghan said the board would have to decide where that section would be located.
Croghan said there was a lot of discussion on the topic, including how the district sits financially, especially with declining enrollment. He said six members of the public attended, with some commenting on the kindergarten topic.
“They discussed where we were financially and enrollment wise,” he said. “(And there were) comments about getting (K-12) all under one roof.”
Croghan said that could lead to another bond issue, but there are steps the district has to follow to do that.
“What people have to realize is there are things that have to get done even before the potential of trying for another bond,” he said.
He expects the board will have similar decisions to make in the future because more students are graduating then coming into the district.
This will come up again because we already know our graduating numbers are higher than our incoming numbers,” he said.