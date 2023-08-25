Two businesses have recently made donations to the splash pad fund-raising committee.
Brocker, Karns and Karns donated $5,000, and Dan and Shelli Brown of Creative Landscaping donated $1,000 to Finley Pieken’s lemonade stand. Pieken opened a lemonade stand and serve lemonade during Discount Dayz and AtlanticFest, and raised over $10,000.
There are lots of ways to donate, and splash pad fund-raising committee members stress that checks need to be made to either the City of Atlantic or Shift ATL.
Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. People can also donate online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address.
For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.