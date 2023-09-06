ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council approved Wednesday night to sell property at 1014 Third Street Place to the Atlantic School District to use for a building trades project.
“The school district has completed its legal process to acquire 1014 Third Street Place from the city for the building trades program,” City Administrator John Lund wrote in the agenda. “The city has agreed to sell the lot for $1. The school district will build a home valued at $100,000 or greater in exchange for the reduced price of the land, per city policy.”
At the end of May, members of the Atlantic School Foundation voted to use $150,000 to get the building trades project started, and members of the Atlantic School Board approved the purchase of the lot for $1 during that same month.
A public hearing was also held during the meeting, but there were no comments about the sale and the city received no written comments about it either.
Ted Robinson, President of the Atlantic Community School Foundation, said in May, “I am grateful the Atlantic Community School Foundation is able to provide financial support to the Construction Trades Program to build a home in our community. The students participating in this project will gain invaluable experience that they can carry with them for their entire life, and hopefully, working on this project will inspire them to go into the Trade profession. The financial support for this project has been made possible by the generous donations of community members through annual donations, gifts of property, bequests, and memorials.”