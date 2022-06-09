ATLANTIC – Atlantic School officials are considering whether to add a school resource officer to the district after the school shooting in Texas caused officials to review their school safety procedures and state funding is available to pay for a resource officer.
School Resource Officers work with school administrators to create a safe environment in school, and according to Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren approximately four years ago, a Cass County deputy, Corey Larsen, was the school resource officer for Atlantic, CAM and Griswold School Districts, and later worked with the Griswold and CAM Districts. Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said there hasn’t been a school resource officer in Atlantic since he has been there, but the school has been focusing on supporting at-risk students and mental health, and a school resource officer could be part of that goal.
The district’s support of at-risk students includes links program- which is for students who perform better in a smaller size classroom with a higher teacher to student ratio and for students who need more emotional and social support; and Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) for students who need to recover high school credits and can work in an independent study situation. The district also has three mental health professionals and four guidance counselors on staff, and he is planning to meet with Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue and McLaren to discuss whether adding a resource office would be a good idea for the district.
“We got a lot of things in place,” Barber said. “Is a school resource another piece of the puzzle? Maybe.”
Barber said there are seven or eight positions that are eligible under state guidelines to share with another district and the state recently added School Resource Officer to the list. State funding would be available to pay for the position.
If Atlantic approved the idea, Barber said, decisions would have to be made on what district to share with and where the resource officer would spend his or her time on campus.
“Those are all questions that if we went down that road we would answer once we made that decision,” Barber said.
McLaren said he was willing to have the county contribute if the program goes forward, but he couldn’t give more details until the discussion happened. However, he said, another officer would likely have to be hired for the position.