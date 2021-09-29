Tim David Jensen, 77, of Hamlin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon from complications of Lewy Body Disease.
Tim was born in Carroll on June 30, 1944, the son of Christian Marinus and Mildred Eloise (Jenkins) Jensen. Tim lived in Audubon County most of his life; graduating from Exira High School in 1962. He owned and operated Jensen Lawn Service for 40 years. Tim also worked as a bridge inspector for the Iowa Department of Transportation and in March of 2008, retired after 21 years of service.
He was an avid outdoorsman and was in his element when he was hunting, trapping and fishing, not missing a single pheasant season until 2019. Tim’s time outdoors was even better with a grandchild by his side sharing his skills. He loved music and performed country songs with the Oakfield Boys and was also a member of the Exira Community Choir. He and Phyllis looked forward to going dancing. Tim was easy going and was always up for a social event and conversation. He had a nightly ritual of popping a tab on one cold Miller Lite, only made better if he happened to be enjoying it while challenging friends or family in a game of pool.
Tim was a member of the Brayton Lutheran Church; serving on the church council. He was also an active member of Pheasants Forever for over 10 years.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Jensen, his five children, Stephanie (Dave) Wright of Denison, Kelly Jensen of Boulder, Colorado; Toni (Matt Farawell) Jensen of Fayetteville, Ark., Andrew Jensen of St. Paul, Minn., and Chad Martens of Waukee; grandchildren, Chandra Jensen, Ronnie Jensen, Eva Becker, David Wright IV, Kate Wright; great-granddaughter, Sadie Jensen; brothers, Ted (Toy) Jensen of Carrollton, Virginia, Bob (Trimby) Jensen of Atlantic, and Mike (Marlene) Jensen of Atlantic; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Eloise Jensen, brothers, Bill Jensen and Don Jensen, and sister-in-law, Ileta Jensen.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1 at the Exira Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Oakfield Cemetery, east of Brayton.
The family is requesting face coverings and social distancing at the visitation and service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.