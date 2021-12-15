The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Cass County Abstract on Thursday, December 9th, 2021, to celebrate Arlene Drennan’s career and retirement.
Arlene Drennan has worked at Cass County Abstract Company for 15 years and though she has thoroughly enjoyed her customers and work, she is looking forward to retiring December 31st. Arlene is looking forward to slowing down and winning her battle with breast cancer.
Arlene introduced the Ambassadors to Alisha Wagner who will be assuming the Manager/Abstracter role in 2022. Alisha has been with the company for the last 3 years and has been learning from Arlene every step of the way. Alisha is taking these final weeks to complete the required education that will provide a smooth transition into her new role. The Ambassadors were also introduced to Dawn Thompson who has recently joined the team.
Cass County Abstract Company provides abstracting services for our customers which includes a complete set of tract indices and computerized title plant starting in 1858 to present day.
For more information about Cass County Abstract Company, contact 712-243-2136 or visit http://www.cassabstract.com/ . Cass County Abstract is located at 518 Chestnut Street in Atlantic.