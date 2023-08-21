Due to extremely hot conditions this week, cooling stations have been open in Cass County, according to a release from Cass County Emergency Management officials.
Libraries throughout Cass County will be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours from Monday through Friday. In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open until 8:30 p.m. through Thursday and until 6:30 p.m. on Friday. SWITA will also be available to transport individuals to and from these facilities by calling 712-250-1200 or 712-243-4196 for rural residents.
The National Weather Service-Des Moines has announced that hot conditions will dominate our forecast throughout this work week. Daily highs from 95 to 105° are expected for all of Iowa with heat index values topping out from 105 to 115 during the afternoon and early evening hours each day. Overnight lows in the 70s to around 80° will provide little relief from the heat.
The extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses so be sure to take precautions to protect yourself from the heat by staying hydrated and limiting your outdoor activities, especially during peak heating hours of the afternoon into early evening.
Heat related deaths are preventable. Protect yourself and others from the impacts extreme heat. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9-1-1.