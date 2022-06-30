CASS COUNTY - It comes down to money.
The Cass County Board of Supervisors and Treasurer once again butted heads Thursday over the starting salary of new employees in the Treasuer’s office.
County Treasurer Tracey Marshall asked the board to consider hiring a new employee in her office with a starting wage of $20 an hour - a rate she said was required to attract the person and was competitive with other jobs in the community.
But the Board, citing recent hires and similar jobs in other counties, stuck to their policy of beginning new employees at $18 an hour and increasing to $20 after a 90 day probation period.
“I feel like that is just going to be a slap in the face to the last three employees hired,” Supervisor Steve Green said.
“I need to get my office staffed, so they can be trained so we can move forward,” Marshall told the Board.
Board Chairman Steve Baier said he understood that but added the starting wage should be established and discussed during the interview process.
Marshall said the individual would not take the job unless they could make at least as much as they were currently, around $40,000 a year. She acknowledged that the individual does not have experience in the field but did have, “leadership, cash management, banking” experience.
Marshall said she would deal with any consequences that may arise from the disparity in starting wages. But board members took exception to that, noting that the issue affected all county employees, not just those in her office, and questioned if she would be able handle the consequences.
“Are we in the situation where we had a number of resignations that we did because you handled it?” Baier asked.
“Steve, we are in a situation right now, number one, because of you guys and they have gotten better paying jobs with less stress,” Marshall responded.
Tempers flared with accusations from both sides over the cause of the problem.
The department has been plagued by a number of resignations after four of the department’s five employees resigned and one will be retiring later this year leaving the department severely shorthanded.
Tensions between the department and the Board of Supervisors have been running high and last month the Board of Supervisors reduced the pay of a recent hire the Treasurer’s office citing a higher than usual starting salary and board members stating the position had not been advertised properly and was filled before being approved by the board.
During a contentious meeting board last month members said the starting salary was too high based on the person’s experience and contrary to the county’s practice of placing new employees on a probationary period with a lower initial salary. The board agreed to hire the individual but at a salary of $18 an hour rather than the $22 an hour she was told she would be making.
The individual resigned shortly after that.
The Treasurer's office has been closed to the public for several weeks and will be, until further notice, while the new hires are trained. In a press release earlier this week Marshall noted that “New staff must be properly trained and legal to issue dot functions. Federal fingerprints and background checks are required to be in good standings which take 4-6 weeks,” she wrote.
In the meantime she suggests individuals who need a drivers license make an appointment with another county or state station. New vehicle purchase should be processed in a neighboring county though there is a yellow drop box next to the courthouse door for vehicle tag renewals or online at iowatreasurers.org.
The board approved hiring the individual, but at a starting wage of $18 an hour for the first 90 days. It will increase to $20 after that.
“90 days isn’t very darn long out of her career,” Green said.