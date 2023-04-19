ADAIR COUNTY – Camping facilities in Adair County are open for the summer, except for one that is part of a new shower house project, according to Adair County Conservation Director Dominic Johnston told the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning.
Camping facilities opening in Adair County
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
