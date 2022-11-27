Atlantic Rotary holds annual action

Mark Venteicher took a bid during the Atlantic Rotary Auction held earlier this month at the Cass County Community Center.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Rotary Club raised over $35,000 during its annual auction held earlier this month at the Cass County Community Center.

