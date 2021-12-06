On a crisp morning in late October, a group of bicyclists gathered at Sunnyside Park for the first annual Tour de Parks.
Playing off the name of the famous bike race, the Tour de France, Atlantic Parks and Recreation hosted a 9.5-mile community bicycling tour of Atlantic’s parks and trails. At multiple parks, riders were welcomed by community organizations providing snacks, music, giveaways, information, and cheering.
At East Ridge Park, Cass County PROSPER and Cass County Extension greeted riders with a mental wellness theme. Signs sharing messages such as, “Mental Health Is Health,” and “It’s OK to Not Be OK,” were displayed along the trail as music greeted riders.
At Mollett Park, Grow Another Row Cass County and Cass County Master Gardeners showed off raised garden beds available to rent through Atlantic Parks and Recreation and provided riders with fresh produce snacks, including cherry tomatoes.
From Mollett Park, bikers headed out to the Atlantic Municipal Utilities fields by the Little League ball diamonds, where Dave Chase of Nishna Valley Trails showed riders the bike repair station and gazebo.
At their last stop, the Atlantic City Park, riders were greeted by Produce in the Park. Riders enjoyed live music by Lisa Johnston and homemade pumpkin pie and granola samples made by Brun Ko Farm. Produce in the Park holds weekly farmers markets in the Atlantic City Park on Thursdays from June through mid- October.
Along the tour, riders also learned more about Atlantic Parks and Recreation’s new Adult Art in the Park programing, which has already proven to be a fun creative way for adults in the area to enjoy the parks.
Atlantic Parks and Recreation is looking forward to hosting the Tour de Parks again in 2022. Director Bryant Rasmussen says Parks and Recreation plans to schedule the ride a little earlier in the year with the hopes that next year’s ride won’t be quite as chilly. Area organizations interested in hosting park stops along the ride next year are encouraged to reach out to Bryant at brasmussen@cityofatlantic.com or 712-243-3542.
For information on Atlantic Parks and Recreation events, follow Atlantic Parks and Recreation on Facebook @AtlanticParksAndRecreation. For information on community wellness resources and events, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County. Healthy Cass County is looking to increase representation from communities outside Atlantic.