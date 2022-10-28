ATLANTIC - While Governor Kim Reynolds says that keeping students in the classroom was good for the state resulting in only small changes in the state’s overall ranking of test scores, an opinion that is backed up with data from National Assessment of Educational Progress that shows there was “no significant change” between 2019 and 2022.
That assessment corresponds to test scores in the Atlantic School District, which dropped slightly from the previous year. Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber declined to comment Friday, noting that Atlantic’s scores would be part of an annual report that would be discussed and released at the Nov. 12 board meeting.
According to data posted on the Iowa Department of education website, the “growth” in both English and Mathematics fell from the previous year with students performing below the state average in both categories. In 2021, the district as a whole had a score of 62 compared to 44 in 2022. The state average is 50. In math, the Growth score fell from 54 in 2021 to 48 in 2022.
According to the website, “Growth is measured using Student Growth Percentiles (SGP). The SGP describes a student’s growth compared to their academic peers with similar prior test scores.”
Proficiency in reading and math also dropped slightly from 72.8 in 2021 to 71.5 2022, still above the state average of 70.8. Math scores fell a bit more, dropping from 68.2 in 2021 to 64.8 in 2022 — just under the state average of 64.9.
By way of comparison, in 2018, pre-covid, the district scored 79.5 in reading proficiency, above the state average of 77.08. Math proficiency scored 86.9, well above the state average of 86.19.
Students performing at the Proficient level means they demonstrate “adequate competency over the knowledge, skills, and abilities that meet the requirements for their grade level associated with academic readiness for college and career in the subject area.”
Barber said he wasn’t sure what data Reynolds was using to back up her claim, but based on the experience Atlantic School officials had with remote learning, students learning in person were likely to have better academic achievement.
“When we experimented with online learning it was not very fun and successful, so it would make sense to me that overall it would probably be sensible that their academic achievement was probably better than those remotely taught over a long period of time,” Barber said.
He added that success depended on how focused students could be in a remote setting, and how having teachers that were forced into teaching remotely with no online instruction could affect student achievement.
Just under 93% of all students in the district graduate in four years,a drop from 97% the previous year though the graduation rate for five years rose slightly to 97.8 from 96.7 the previous year.
While the High School and Middle school were rated “acceptable” and “commendable” overall, two buildings, Schuler and Washington were rated as needing improvement.
The overall performance rating includes both an overall score and performance rating for all Iowa schools across a number of performance measures. The overall score provides a single number which is the sum of several measures including achievement in math and english language arts and the growth in both areas.
Both schools received a rating of 48.33 out of 100. The state average is 54.6.
The website makes clear that the number “provides a snapshot of school performance, but may not tell the entire story about performance of students in that school.”
The middle school received a rating of 55.03, higher than the state average of 54.65. The high school ranked just under the state average with a score of 53.85. The state average is 54.65.
The full report can be found here:
Or scan the code below: