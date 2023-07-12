An annual Atlantic tradition will have you finding even more people buzzing around the entire town, shopping, and dining on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. Participating Atlantic businesses will offer great summer deals that are worth checking out during this year’s Discount Dayz event. Previously known as Crazy Daze, Discount Daze offers a wide variety of products for everyone from local businesses and continues to strengthen our community.
“In the past, Crazy Daze has primarily been focused on retail-based businesses. We wanted to be more inclusive to businesses of all forms, so we decided to change the name,” Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
“Businesses will still offer the same great deals, consumers will have the opportunity to experience savings beyond typical retail,” Beschorner added.
Similar to previous years, one lucky shopper will get the chance to win $250 in AtlantiCash. Shoppers are encouraged to post their shopping or dining selfies on Facebook during the Friday and Saturday of Discount Dayz, using the hashtags #MyAtlanticIA and #LoveLocal on the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce’s page. Be ready to tune in to Facebook Live, as the winner will be announced Monday morning on July 24th through the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
“This is a great way to thank and reward people for shopping local. It gives them that extra nudge to spend the day in Atlantic,” Beschorner said.
For more information on Discount Dayz deals, participating locations, and other Chamber events, visit www.atlanticiowa.com or contact the Chamber office at 712.243.3017. Discount Dayz is sponsored by First Whitney Bank & Trust.