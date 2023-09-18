Several more candidates filed for seats in Cumberland, Lewis and Marne last week.
Sandra Eversole and Scott W Becker both filed on Sept. 13 for seats on the Cumberland City Council.
On Sept. 14, Russell Hansen filed for Lewis Mayor, and Ryan Lockwood and Leland M Baxter filed for seats on Lewis City Council. Wayne Preister also filed that day for Marne City Council
On Sept. 15, Randall I Baxter filed for Marne Mayor.
Other candidates who have already filed for seats include Jim Behrens for Atlantic City Council-2nd Ward; Pat McCurdy for Atlantic City Council-3rd Ward; Linda Hartkopf for Atlantic City Council-4th Ward; Elaine Ott for Atlantic City Council-At Large; Cheryl Sokol for Anita City Council; Mark Harris for Anita City Council; Nancy Virginia Coughlin for Cumberland Mayor; Brenda D Tietz for Griswold City Council; Amanda Hansen for Griswold City Council; and Rick Sanny for Lewis Mayor.