ATLANTIC – The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund helped kick off a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Fire Department on Saturday by donating $10,000 for equipment to help extricate people from vehicles involved in accidents.
Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said Saturday that the fire department has those types of tools, but wants to purchase battery operated tools. Currently, the tools are powered and connected to a fire truck, but that makes it difficult sometimes to reach the vehicle. Battery operated tools would be charged and ready to go when firefighters respond to an accident.
Cappel said the goal is to raise $35,000, and he hoped that could be completed by the end of the year. He said members are also applying for grant funds, and anyone who is interested in donating can contact him or the fire department at 243-2146.
Cappel appreciated the donation from the fund to start the fund-raiser.
“I want to thank these guys for $10,000,” he said.
Melanie Petty, representative of the fund, said one of Trevor’s dreams was to be part of the fire department, and the department is always supporting the community, so they want to support the department. She said the donation is only possible because of donations they receive for the fund.