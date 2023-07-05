Raffle for Elk Horn Pool House project includes Iowa Basketball tickets

ELK HORN – A raffle drawing to raise funds for the Elk Horn Pool House project was set up last week, and first prize includes tickets to an Iowa Women’s Basketball game.
Elk Horn City Clerk Chelsee Jacobsen said Friday Assistant Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Jan Jensen- formerly of the Kimballton area- donated the tickets, which are for a home non-conference game for the 2023-24 season, and city officials decided to give them away as part of a raffle drawing and use the proceeds for the pool house project.
The drawing will be held on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m., and tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Four basketball tickets, along with four t-shirts, are the first place prize, and the second place prize is a Elk Horn family season pass for the 2024-25 pool season. Tickets are available at the Elk Horn City Clerk’s office, Marne/Elk Horn Telephone Company, Shelby County State Bank or at the pool house.
Jacobsen said on Friday approximately $229,000 has been raised for the project, and approximately $90,000 is still needed.
In March, Jacobsen explained the pool house was built in 1966, and there are parts of it that need to be updated.
“One of the major concerns for at least the last three years is the rest area portions of the pool are not covered. So they are completely exposed to the sun all year round.”
Jacobsen said that can add wear and tear to the facilities, and doesn’t give those who use the pool a lot of shade or privacy. She said the bathhouse part of the pool is almost too big and the concession stand area is almost too small.
Because of that, the council created the “Pool House Fund,” and those who are interested in donating can send a check to the City of Elk Horn, PO Box 216, Elk Horn, Iowa 51531, and write “Pool House Fund.”
Jacobsen wrote a Facebook post about the fund, and was contacted by many people who had grown up in the Elk Horn from out of state who wanted to contribute to it.