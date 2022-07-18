With excessive heat expected to persist through this workweek, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat.
In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Libraries throughout Cass County will also be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours.
The National Weather Service has indicated that we are heading into a stretch of very hot and humid conditions for the region. Heat index values could approach 95 to 105 degrees on Tuesday.
Mike Kennon, Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator, would like to thank the YMCA and area libraries for providing this important service. ”Drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the heat of the day and check on relatives, neighbors, the elderly and pets. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9-1-1.”