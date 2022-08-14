There was lots of food, fun activities and entertainment for those visiting Atlantic on Saturday during AtlanticFest. The event features craft booths, food vendors, activities like a road race, pedal pull, bike ride, car show, motorcycle show and games in the city park, and entertainment from Dance Atlantic, Villa Dance Company and the Walnut Street Revival Band.
A little food, a little fun at AtlanticFest
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
