Harvest just underway

SOUTHWEST IOWA – Producers are just starting to get out into the fields to harvest crops, and those who haven’t are likely to do so within the next two weeks, officials say.
“We are on the front end of the harvest season,” said Mike Witt, ISU Field Agronomist. “There are some getting out there early to cut some soybeans, and take out some early corn, so we’re not in the mad rush yet, because there is still a lot of greener corn out there, and the soybeans still have a lot of leaves. In the next couple weeks, I think things will pick up dramatically.”
He said just below 10% of crops have been harvested, but he expects that number to increase quickly in the next two weeks.
“We’re probably in that below 10 percent range,” Witt said. “Once harvest season starts to go, the snowball starts rolling downhill, and that number picks up quite a bit.”
If producers are getting out in the field this week, temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 70’s, while next week they are expected to be in the low to mid-80’s.
Yields are something that always concern producers, and Witt said many thought they weren’t going to have great yields this year because of dry conditions. However, he said he was getting a different response than he expected.
“The term I would use is pleasantly surprised,” Witt said. “They expected some yield loss with the drought. They expected not to have bumper crops, but they’re seeing more yields out there than they probably anticipated.Are they getting the yields they really, really want? Probably not. Are they getting the really bad yields that they expected? Probably not. It’s kind of the long way of saying pleasantly surprised.”