Firefighters from Brayton, Kimballton, Elk Horn and Marne called to shed fire at a location near the Shelby and Audubon County Line, according to scanner traffic. Shed is said to be totally engulfed and near a barn.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 17°
- Heat Index: 17°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 17°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:20:48 AM
- Sunset: 04:53:23 PM
- Dew Point: 9°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 0mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Juveniles charged with burglary
- How to Cook a Turkey from Atlantic students
- Icy Bridge Causes Multiple Vehicle Accident Friday
- IOWA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Harlan is one of six western Iowa title winners
- New Trial Date for Alison Dorsey Set
- IOWA EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: STATE CHAMPIONS FOR CAM!
- ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Spieker named captain of eight-man IPSWA all-state class
- 50th Wedding Anniversary
- PREP FOOTBALL: ACGC lands bevy of first-teamers in Class 1A District 7
- Harvest Market vendor lineup Includes homemade fresh Italian food truck
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.