ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved giving a retention stipend to staff, using COVID funds, based on years of experience to recognize their hard work during the pandemic. Board President Jenny Williams recommended renaming it “hero pay.” Board member Josh McLaren said during a previous meeting that another school had renamed their stipend “hero pay,” and Williams thought that was a good idea because “(the staff) are heroes.”
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber proposed it during a previous meeting, and members agreed it should be implemented. Approximately $350,000 of the district’s COVID funds would be used to pay for the bonus.
According to the proposal, staff with one to four years of employment would receive $1,000; five to nine years: $1,250; and 10 and more years: $1,500. Staff are eligible if they worked this school year, and will work next school year. They will receive the incentive on Sept. 1.