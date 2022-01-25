CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday a two year tax rebate for a new event venue business east of Atlantic that is expected to open later this summer.
The business, Bluebird Hill, owned by Drew and Kimberly Comes will receive a 75% rebate of county taxes in 2023/24 the first year and 50% in 2024/25. The deal is set up so that the taxes will be paid in full and then the incentive amount rebated back to them.
“We need to be clear that it is a rebatement,” Boardmember Steve Green added.
The actual value of the rebate in dollars is not yet known since the business is not yet open and the property valuation is not complete.
The county has been considering the incentive for new business in the county for some time and has decided to apply it on a case by case basis - opting to structure each deal according to the needs and impact of the business involved.
“The hard thing to do is to come up with a hard and fast policy when there are so many variations, especially out in a rural area where size and cost of the structure being built; number of employees, the total amount of economic activity that is going to be generated - all those are variables that, truthfully can be much more diverse than what you can get on a storefront on Chestnut Street,” Board Chairman Steve Baier said last week.