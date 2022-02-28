As it happens every year, I become immersed in the activities of the Iowa legislature. I have not always had such a strong interest, but in 2017 I ran for State Representative in District 21, hoping to have a chance to serve the state of Iowa. That was the fourth time I had run for an office and lost. I ran for offices from very local school board years ago to Secretary of Agriculture in 2006. Many people breathed a sigh of relief that I was never elected. I accept that. I am a person who speaks her mind and that scares people. I hope that over the years people of this community have come to realize that I am not a raging, radical, socialist as I have been labeled. I am a concerned citizen that believes government plays a role, does not dictate, in our lives to create a level playing field.
Over the years I have been interested in legislation on the bottle bill, money for parks, women's health issues and pesticide drift. There have been other issues, but usually from year to year they were pretty much the same. I had developed a certain amount of trust that the elected officials had Iowan's best interests in mind.
From 2007 to 2010 the Democrats owned state government, governorship, House and Senate, a trifecta. From 2017 to 2022 the Republicans had the trifecta. From 2011 to 2017 the Democrats controlled the Senate and the Republicans had the governorship and the House.
Believe me; I don't believe a government of one party is healthy for any state. Of course, this is determined by whom we vote into office and what agenda those people bring to the statehouse. When you have balance in power, lawmakers have to work things out. You have to compromise so that all parties can leave the table feeling they won something; that their voice was heard.
I can definitely put a date on the time my trust in the Iowa state government began to erode. In February 2017 collective bargaining was limited for Iowa teachers. That same session passed a 2.5% increase in School Supplemental Aide. There is a formula that the lawmakers go by every session to make this determination. This same amount is being budgeted for schools this session in a time of high inflation. I am worried about how our schools are going to keep up. More money will come out of teacher's pockets to pay for school room supplies. Our future leaders of Iowa suffer the consequences of underfunding our schools.
School voucher money has been increased and I, as an Iowa taxpayer, am angry that my taxes will go to support private schools that do not have to abide by the same rules as public schools. Oh sure, the party in power assures us that this is scholarship money that will help limited income families. Private schools can choose who walks through their doors and an equal education flies out the window. There are very few places in rural Iowa that have the option of private schools. Rural loses out.
Now the citizens of Iowa are being introduced to a flat tax, a fair tax. I have heard lectures by economists and have done research on flat taxes. It may sound good but a flat tax is not fair tax. The burden for taxes will be on the middle class and poor. The wealthy of the state will once again reap the benefits of tax cuts. Our taxes support public services and public education is one of those services.
There are other tax cuts that I won't go into detail about, just know that in a few years once the infrastructure money and COVID money is gone, services will be cut and Iowa will be scrambling like Kansas did under the governorship of Sam Brownback.
Brownback initiated the "red state experiment" with tax cuts and caused a tremendous downward spiral for the Kansas economy. Trickle down supply side economics has failed this country and yet our state government is creating laws that support that theory.
This legislation fits right in with the punitive measures the lawmakers have taken towards people who are less fortunate. Those that have jobs at minimum wage and cannot feed their families, pay rent and get to work.
I am not saying that Democrats need to take control. I am saying that voters need to elect people who share their values and goals. Most people who represent us do have our values but something happens when they enter into the realm of power and stop thinking about who they represent.
The Iowa legislature is straying dangerously close to authoritarian and that scares me.