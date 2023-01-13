ATLANTIC – During a meeting Friday afternoon, Non-Certified staff in the Atlantic School District proposed revisiting the 2022-23 contract and increasing steps on the salary schedule by 4%.The group also present a contract for 2023-24 that increases steps on the salary schedule by 8%. The proposals did not include a total cost.

