ATLANTIC- Cass Health is thrilled to announce that Seann Atkinson, DO, has been selected as an Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) 2021 Hospital Hero. He will be recognized in October during the IHA annual meeting, which will be held virtually.
Dr. Atkinson is a board-certified family medicine physician who joined Atlantic Medical Center in October 2011. Dr. Atkinson grew up in Ankeny, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University and Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center. After completing his residency in Rapid City, South Dakota in 2004, he practiced with the Regional Health Physicians in Sturgis for seven years. Dr. Atkinson provides the full scope of family medicine care, with the exception of obstetrics. In addition, he performs routine outpatient endoscopy procedures, including EGDs and colonoscopies.
Dr. Atkinson was nominated by a patient, the family member of a patient, and several colleagues. Most notably, Dr. Atkinson was recognized by Cass Health Board Chairman Ned Brown, who credits Dr. Atkinson with saving his life by quickly diagnosing an aortic dissection.
“I remember him telling me that I was in trouble, but he was so calm. He didn’t seem panicked, just very straight forward. He was thorough; he was certain of the diagnosis. He saved my life,” said Brown.
The Iowa Hospital Heroes award is presented to those who have performed a heroic deed or tirelessly given of their time, talent, and expertise to improve their organization and the world around them. These leaders exemplify honesty, integrity, humility, courage, and commitment.
