Take Two!

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Pictured are Steve Andersen and CEO Brett Altman during the presentation of the Angel of Christmas Title on Friday. A second title was given to Steve and Sue Andersen on Friday after Tom McLaren received the title earlier this week.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – For the first time, officials with Cass Health and the Atlantic Chamber decided to name a second Angel of Christmas on Friday: Steve and Sue Andersen of Atlantic.

