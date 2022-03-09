CASS COUNTY — Work on two Cass County bridges will result in road closures and delays, Cass County engineer Trent Wolkem told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
On March 14, the bridge over Indian Creek on Highway 6 will close for an overlay project and will be closed until May. The second project involves the bridge over the Nishnabotna river on Highway 83 west of Atlantic.
Detours will be made available for both projects. Drivers on Highway 83 will use Glacier Road to Echo Road and then on to Olive Street.
Drivers planning on cutting through the Highland addition are warned that there is a 3-ton weight limit on the Sixth Street bridge.