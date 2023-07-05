Kimballton under drinking water advisory

KIMBALLTON – Kimballton is under a drinking water advisory by the Iowa DNR as of Wednesday due to high levels of manganese in the drinking water, according to an email from Kimballton City Superintendent Nick Fredericksen.
High levels of manganese can be harmful to infants under 6 months old, and cause learning or behavioral problems. Infants under 6 months old should be given bottled water to drink or adults should use it to mix infant formula during the advisory. Adults and children not under 6 months old may continue to bathe, brush their teeth, wash clothes and food, and dishes in tap water.
Officials explained during water plant upgrades, a tank used wasn’t big enough to allow certain chemicals to work properly. A bigger tank has been located, and will be installed as soon as possible until a new detention tank can be constructed. Officials hope the issue can be solved by Aug. 1, and will continue to monitor the manganese levels and report back to the public when levels have lowered.
Those who have any questions or concerns should contact Ryan Billheimer at 641-740-1942.