On Oct. 6, Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Leeroy Jackson, 55, of Council Bluffs, for driving under suspension, and possession of a controlled substance. Jackson was transported to Cass County Jail where he was later released on his own recognizance.
On Oct. 9, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident at Main St./Hwy 148 in Anita. Shane Michael Suhr, of Anita, driving a 2020 Ford F350 was westbound on Main St. proceeded to spin the vehicles tires, leaving black marks on the roadway. Suhr subsequently lost control of his vehicle and struck a 2013 Ford F150 owned by Joshua Alan Kitelinger of Exira, which then struck another vehicle. The third vehicle was a 2011 Chevy Silverado owned by Zachary William Wahlert of Anita. Suhr fled the scene and was later arrested by Cass County Deputies for OWI 2nd offense and was also cited for failure to maintain control, reckless driving and striking an unattended vehicle. Suhr was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance.