ATLANTIC – The Nishna Valley Family YMCA has added a splash pad and deck area, along with some inflatables for the pool, and are planning on adding a water obstacle course that will go from one end of the pool to the other.
Executive Director Dan Haynes told the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors on Thursday that many activities they have added recently are popular with the public, including offering days with a children’s museum- which includes rock play, blocks, tunnels, tumbling mats, dramatic play and trikes for preschool age children and younger and a bounce house and a course-which involves running, jumping, climbing and rolling movements- for teens- and staff wanted to offer something interactive with water.
“(The children’s museum) people love it, families love it,” Haynes said. “The idea was we had (these children museum activities) fun stuff, kids hands on stuff, and we wanted to be able to do (something like that) with water.”
The splash pad is on a patio area just west of the pool, and is next to a nature explore playground. It’s for children second grade and younger, who must be accompanied by an adult. He said adults are also welcome to just use the patio furniture themselves.
The staff also recently added two inflatables for the pool named Fonz and Gecko, and are still waiting for a Wibit (pronounced we-bit) inflatable water obstacle course to be installed on one side of the pool.
Haynes said there are still discussions about recreation in Atlantic and Cass County, following meetings held last year and in 2020. In April 2020, a meeting was held concerning what types of recreation people in Atlantic and surrounding towns would like to have available, and a survey following the meeting showed that a splash pad or aquatic recreation was the number one request. One goal is to have an attraction that draws people from all over, because people coming here for that are also likely to eat at restaurants, fill up vehicles with gas and shop at local retailers.