ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park and Recreation Board approved having two informational brochures created- one about the splash pad project and one about the hotel/motel tax-during its meeting Tuesday at noon, but didn’t make any recommendation about a public vote on increasing the tax.
Park Board approves creating splash pad, hotel/motel tax brochures
jeffl
