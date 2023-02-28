Park Board approves creating splash pad, hotel/motel tax brochures

Members of the park board, city officials and park staff attending a special meeting on Tuesday. 

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park and Recreation Board approved having two informational brochures created- one about the splash pad project and one about the hotel/motel tax-during its meeting Tuesday at noon, but didn’t make any recommendation about a public vote on increasing the tax.

