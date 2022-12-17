ATLANTIC – There’s nothing more thrilling than shaking off a non-conference nemesis.
Or, if you’re an individual, taking your frustrations out the other team.
Paytn Harter had a couple of games that she might have been frustrating, or the game she had hoped for.
This one was might definitely be one she was hoping for.
With a career-high 28 points, 20 of them in the second half, Harter put the team on her back and led Atlantic to perhaps a signature win early in the season, a 60-56 victory over Nodaway Valley.
“Definitely a refresher and excitement,” she said.
This was the first win over Nodaway Valley in the three years the two teams have played. The Wolverines got a pair of decisive wins in 2020 and 2021, but this time around, this back-and-forth game was pulled out by the Trojans.
And rightly so, especially after Harter’s big game, which keyed a rally late in the first half after the Trojans fell behind 28-18. Harter made a pair of free throws and a couple of baskets, and was aided by a Madison Huddleson bucket, to trim what was a 10-point Wolverine lead to three by halftime, at 31-28.
Atlantic finally caught up with Nodaway Valley in the third quarter, taking their first lead inside five minutes left on a 6-0 run to go up 37-36. The game was back-and-forth for the next several minutes until the Trojans took the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter.
With a loud, enthusiastic crowd behind them, the Trojans answered every time the Wolverines dared come close.
The most thrilling moment, though, came on the Trojans’ final basket. After Izzy Eisbeck drilled a three-pointer for the final of her 18 points, the Wolverines were within one at 57-56 with 1:25 left.
No panic. Coming out of the time out, Harter was immediately fed the pass by Jada Jensen, broke away from the defense who were trying to chase her, drove the lane and in the ball went for what proved to be the winning points, as the Wolverines never scored again.
“The bench was cheering so loud,” said Harter. “Everyone was saying, ‘Calm down, calm down. We’ve got this!’ We just found each other’s back and we had a good time.”
Huddleson’s free throw with 11.9 seconds left was just the cream on the top.
“They played very fast on both ends, and Varg (coach Dan Vargason) said we want to play our tempo. We were playing their tempo for awhile and in the second half, we led, we played slow and got some points,” said Harter.
“This feels great,” she continued. “They’re a good team.”
Jensen and Huddleson provided plenty of help, with 13 and 12 points, respectively as five Trojans – Aubrey Guyer had five and Maddie Richter two – scored. The Wolverines had just four players score, with Lindsey Davis putting in 20, Eisback 18, Jorja Holliday 10 and Annika Nelson eight.
BOYS TAKE WIN NO. 2
The Atlantic boys have one two-game streak already, with its second straight win over Nodaway Valley.
The Trojans, behind a 16-point night by Carter Pellett and 14 from Colton Rasmussen, closed out a 52-46 win over the Wolverines.
Now comes a chance for the Trojans to pick up their second-straight win – and third of the year – with Tuesday’s home game against Shenandoah.
Pellett had success in the lane at the high post, and his attack of the 2-3 zone helped the Trojans. But coach Derek Hall saw some other positives.
“Kinnick Juhl played an awesome game, distributing to everybody that got the ball and getting to Carter inside with some crazy passes,” said Hall. “He kind of grew up (Friday night) against Lewis Central and welcome to the varsity level in a tough environment. We’ve just got to give him the ball more and score.”
Ryder Burk also had some good minues and Jayden Proehl had some good passes as well, thought the coach.
Still, Hall thought his team “went through the motions” for the first three quarters before finally stepping up to take control in the fourth quarter. The Trojans held their biggest lead at 50-38 with two minutes left.
“With about six minutes left, we went super small and found a lineup that worked and that gave us the separation,” he said. “Credit to our guys ... we got it done and created some breathing room (at the end).”
The Shenandoah game, part of a boy-girl doubleheader, is the boys’ final game before the Christmas break. Weather pending, the girls have a scheduled road game against Council Bluffs St. Albert.