ATLANTIC – Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett, and staff from the Atlantic Parks Department, the Atlantic Street Department and the Atlantic Code Enforcement Department were out on Thursday cleaning curbs along Seventh Street to show property owners their responsibility when it comes to taking care of their own.
Mayor, city staff offer curb clean up example
