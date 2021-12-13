ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider Wednesday how to fill the now vacant At-large council seat formerly held by mayor-elect Grace Garrett.
Garrett won last month’s election beating top contender Tim Teig by just four votes, a tally that was confirmed last week following a recount.
Garrett’s election leaves her former At-large seat vacant. In the past the city has filled vacant seats through the appointment process rather than calling for a special election. Should the city choose to pursue that option a notice of intent is required to be published not less than four and not more than 20 days before the date the council considers the appointment.
The notice must identify the vacancy, state the intention of the council to fill the vacancy by appointment and indicate the date, time, and place of the meeting at which the appointment will be made. The notice must also state that the public has a right to petition for a special election.
The appointment to fill a vacancy must be made within 60 days of the date the vacancy occurred. The council may publish notice in advance if a resignation is to take effect at a future date. The council may make the appointment after the notice is published or after the vacancy occurs, whichever is later.
There is no required procedure for identifying candidates for appointment, other than ensuring any interested individuals are eligible for office.
If the city council chooses to fill a vacancy by appointment, the public can petition for a special election to fill the vacancy. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the appointment is made or the notice is published, whichever is later, and contain at least 200 or at least the number of signatures equal to 15 percent of voters who voted for candidates for office on the ballot at the preceding regular election, whichever is fewer. In all cases, the minimum number of signatures cannot be less than 10.
City officials have in the past opted for the appointment process, in part, because of the cost savings of holding a special election which can cost between $4,000 and $4,500 and allows for the seat to be filled quickly.