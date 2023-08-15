Produce in the Park set for Aug. 17

ATLANTIC – There will be live music from Jenna Nau, over 20 vendors serving up produce, meat, plants, crafts, baked goods and community organizations. This week A-Town BBQ will have food ready to go. There will also be guest chef Emily Krengle cooking up a snack using produce from the farmer’s market.
Vendors for August: Aubreys Bows, Bridgewater Farm, Brun Ko Farm, Cakes, Cookies and Confections LLC, CK3 Farm, Holaday Baking Company, Imagine Garden Gifts, Kringelman, Neighborhood Bakehouse, Noble Provisions, Piper’s Brae, Sue’s Country Garden, Ter-Bear Honey, and more.
There will be YMCA Bounce Houses, and organizations at the event will include Connections Area on Aging.
All vendors accept cash, and many accept credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons give for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.)
A special thanks for our sponsors: Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Gregg Young of Atlantic, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, City of Atlantic, Parks and Recreation Department, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Please support them as they support 2023 Produce in the Park.
For updates and information on Produce in the park or how to support or sign up to participate, visit the Produce in the Park www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. You may also follow Produce in the park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheoarkatlanticia/)