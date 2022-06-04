Produce in the Park sees record attendance opening night

Produce in the Park saw record attendance at the opening market June 2. Increased market attendance is expected to continue throughout the season given the number of vendors, variety of food trucks, and unique weekly themes and attractions. For example, the June 9 market will feature strawberries—and lots of strawberry products—as well as a taco truck and bounce house.
Strawberries will be everywhere at Produce in the Park June 9. Fresh strawberries will be sold by both Bridgewater Farm and Brun Ko Farm, the Guest Chef will be handing out free strawberry pie samples and recipes, and Sue’s Country Garden will be selling strawberry—and strawberry rhubarb—jams, as well as strawberry pastry bars. Kringleman Pastries will be at the park with strawberry kringle and strawberry cupcakes, Atlas Atlantic Cinema will have fresh-squeezed strawberry lemonade, and Matilda Dawn Creations will be selling strawberry-themed greeting cards. Additional strawberry-themed activities are expected.
In addition to strawberries, the June 9 farmers market features Zemog’s Cocina taco truck, live music by Sarah Selders, and the Nishna Valley Family YMCA’s bounce houses and more activities for kids. County Conservation, Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Cass County Master Gardeners, and RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) will be at the park with information and activities. Senior Life Solutions and Cass County PROSPER are the June 9 “Self-Care Summer” organization.
Products expected at the park on June 9 include early season produce (such as rhubarb, spinach, asparagus, and green onions), lots of local meats (beef, pork, and lamb), farm-fresh eggs, honey, goat- milk soaps, candles, jewelry, wood crafts, plants for home gardens, and more.
Free drawing: 1 dozen farm-fresh eggs from Brun Ko Farm. (Sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council.)
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park June 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
