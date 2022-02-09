ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board will consider approving approximately $72,000 in for “happiness advantage” staff training that they hope will help with teacher retention and improve student test scores
The program is based on a book that came out following a study about how happy students were when attending Harvard. The book is about a frog with an orange spot, and that makes him an outcast from other frogs. He’s sad and depressed, but discovers he adds another orange spot every time he thinks of something positive or helps someone else, and discovers being orange is a good thing.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber declined to comment on the cost of the program Tuesday, and said he and board members would discuss it tonight, including if the cost included a previous training session held last summer. Atlantic School Board President Jenny Williams said schools that were trained in the program saw more retention of teachers and higher test scores.
Williams learned of the program during a Iowa School Board Association Meeting last year and said. She said, “In life,in general, there’s just some negative people and they speak the loudest,” and the program could improve that mindset.
About 30 people, including staff, administration and board members, took the training last and then created the “Joy Crew,” a 12 member group that focuses on celebrating success, celebrating a positive environment and showing the ACSD community what they do and think matters.
COVID funds will be used to pay for the program, and Atlantic School officials have used COVID funding for a number of items, including cleaning materials, personal protective equipment, software, rapid COVID tests, nursing supplies, HVAC system improvements and learning programs. The district received approximately $442,156 in COVID funding for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and $2,961,172 for fiscal year 2022. Approximately $825,340 of the 2022 funds are earmarked for HVAC system improvements, and approximately $425,099 needs to be spent on learning programs, including summer school and after school programs.