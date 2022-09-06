Local columnist featured in online contest
By Jennifer Nichols
NT Staff Writer
ATLANTIC – What started out as a way to help a friend has now turned into an opportunity for local columnist Mallory Robinson to win the title of a woman who best represents “country life,” along with $25,000 in prize money.
In June, a friend of Robinson asked if she would participate in an online contest for women in rural America to find the woman who best represents “country life.” She was asked to answer questions like “What’s your motto?” “What’s your happy place?” and “What would you do with the $25,000?” She also had to include several photos of her representing her daily life.
So what is her motto?
"Be kind always and love generously! Be unrelenting in pursuit of your passions and your calling and walk bolding in them. You are here for such a time as this so let everything you do be done in love and for the good of those around you!"
And her happy place revolves around family.
“My happy place is anywhere with my family. My happiest place is our acreage at about 7:45 pm on a summer night. The sun shines just between the tall evergreens on top of the hill where our neighbor's house sits. That moment feels like an unspoken promise straight to the soul. Bonus points for those nights that the golden hour & family time coexist. The nights when I'm the wife and the daughter, the aunt and the sister of those gathered with us. On those nights, there is nowhere else I'd rather be.”
Several weeks later, she got an email saying she was one of 40 people chosen to compete in the contest, and people kept voting for her profile, moving her to the top 20, top 15 and top 10.
When Robinson reached fifth place, she thought it was time to share the news with friends and family, and she posted a link on her Facebook page.
“People started voting and I bumped up to third place in a couple of hours,” Robinson said.
If she gets enough votes for first place, she will advance to the next round of the contest, and voting for that ends Thursday night at 9 p.m. To vote- go to the following link - msstripes.org/2022/mallory-robinson.
Robinson said if she won the $25,000 she’d create a scholarship program for students who want to participate in 4-H, to give more people chances to expand on their passion for agriculture even if they don’t live in a farm setting.
“I see how excited (my nieces and nephews) are about being involved in their family farm - and (I don’t think that should be) limited to just kids who just grow up on a farm,” she said.
Robinson said while she thinks there are better representatives for “country life” women, the experience has been an honor and crazy at the same time.
“I am sure there are far more ‘country/rural life loving’ girls than me to win this thing, but it has been an honor so far and also totally crazy that this is happening,” Robinson said on her Facebook Page.
On Tuesday, she added, “I feel humbled and I feel honored that I might have a chance at shining a light on our community and why ag is important.”