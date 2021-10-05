DES MOINES — The first effort at redistricting Iowa’s failed Tuesday after Senate Republicans rejected the plan.
Republican senator Roby Smith from Davenport said the plan needs improvement.
“Senate File 620 may meet statutory requirements, however, there are opportunities for these maps to be improved on compactness and population deviation,” said Smith. “Voting down the first plan does not violate the ‘Gold Standard.’ Rather the process in Chapter 42 provides clear directions on multiple iterations of a redistricting plan.”
The plan was prepared by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency which redraws the states four congressional districts, 100 Iowa House districts and 50 Iowa Senate districts every 10 years following the new census. The state Legislature met in a special session Tuesday to consider the first version which could not be amended by by legislators.
By law, the LCA now has up to 35 days to submit a second plan to legislators which cannot be amended either. The state constitution requires the new plan for redistricting to be approved by mid-September, but the U.S. Census population data for Iowa didn’t arrive until mid-August — five months late due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Supreme Court has given the legislature until December 1 to approve a redistricting plan, following the steps outlined in state law for the process.
Radio Iowa reported that Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, suggested the ultimate goal of Republicans was to get to a third plan which, by law, can be amended by legislators.
“We’re going to get trapped into a scenario that’s going to make Iowa look like some of the worst gerrymandering states in the United States,” Bisignano said. “…You move to the third plan, it will destroy this institution. It will destroy your majority. It will destroy your party also.”