Volunteers needed for EMS pilot program

NT Staff Writer
CASS COUNTY – Volunteers are needed to help with a new emergency response program in Cass County, Mayor Grace Garrett said during the Atlantic City Council Wednesday night.
Garrett said city and county officials are working together on the program, which is known as the Iowa United First Aid Pilot Project.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon explained in April the program is one in which volunteers receive training and life saving equipment, and can respond to a medical emergency. The hope is a volunteer may reach the emergency prior to first responders, and help the person until first responders can get to the location. Volunteers would receive an app for their phone, and a dispatch system would determine which volunteer to contact through the app depending on where the emergency is located.
Cities and counties had to apply to the state to be part of the program, and Cass County was chosen as one of the recipients. Those that are chosen received approximately $75,000 in grant funds and equipment, and in May, the Cass County Board of Supervisors approved allocating $25,000 of American Rescue Act (ARPA) funds for the program.
Garrett said city and county officials are starting to recruit volunteers for the program, and those interested can contact Kennon at 254-1500 or Garrett at 243-4810 for more information.
“We will be recruiting volunteers soon,” Garrett said. “If you are retired or currently active medical personnel, retired veteran or active medic or would like to be trained as a first responder, we would love to hear from you.”