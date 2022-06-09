ATLANTIC – Atlantic Parks and Recreation staff said Thursday Sunnyside Pool will be closed June 10, June 11, June 12, June 17, June 18 and June 19 due to a shortage of lifeguards.
The pool officially opened on June 3, even though the goal was the weekend of Memorial Day.
However, Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said weather makes a difference when the pool will open, because warmer weather is needed to heat up the water in the pool, and the area was experiencing cool and rainy days prior to Memorial Day.
Then park staff announced June 2 the pool would open, however, Rasmussen said in an email later that morning a hole in a chlorine line was causing the levels to be too low to use the pool. After a maintenance check, the problem was resolved, and the pool opened June 3.
The pool is expected to be open every day from 1 to 7 p.m., but the hours depend on weather conditions and staff availability.
In February, the Atlantic Park Board approved increasing pass fees for the pool. Those included increasing the family pass from $90 to $120, the single pass from $60 to $80, the senior pass from $50 to $60, and the daily fee from $3 to $5.