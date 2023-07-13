First meeting with new interim super, board secretary in Atlantic

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board held its first meeting with new Atlantic Interim Superintendent Dr. Beth Johnson and new Atlantic Board Secretary/Finance Director Lisa Jones.
Johnson said she has been working in the district for about a week, and can’t say enough good things about everybody she has met so far.
“I have been in the office for seven days, and all the people I have met so far have been wonderful, fabulous, great, I can’t say enough good things,” Johnson said. “ I think this is going to be a great time working with everybody here.”
Johnson said her focus as she starts the position is three board priorities including, academic excellence, improving the district culture and learning about district operations.
Vice President Kristy Pellett swore in Jones for the position, and the board approved appointing her to the position.
Former Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber resigned from the position effective June 30, and former Board Secretary and Business Manager Sarah Sheeder accepted a shared business official position for the Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center School District, leaving earlier this summer.