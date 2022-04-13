ANITA – The CAM School Board is considering the sale of school property, and hopes to make a decision next month, but can’t disclose more details than that, CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said Tuesday.
Croghan said the board discussed the sale during a closed session last month after being approached by an individual interested in the property, and board members wanted more information before making a decision.
“(The board was asking) do we want to precede or not precede (with this),” Croghan said. “Hopefully next month, (the board will) decide if (members) want to move forward or not. If we were to move forward with it, (members) want to be fair and give other people chances (to purchase it as well). (Members have to decide) would it be an advantage to the district to do it or not do it?”
In other business, Croghan said the board approved purchasing new laptops for staff, chrome books and ipads for students, and desktops for secretaries and food service staff for approximately $313,826. He said COVID Funding, along with funding other school accounts would pay for the items, and it was time to upgrade them because the they had been used between five and eight years,