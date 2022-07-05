The Atlantic Parks and Recreation “Art in the Park” program continued this week at East Ridge Park. Those who attended were tasked with making an egg cart tree or a nature wreath, but Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said some people also made bee hotels out of tin cans, bird feeders or painted their own park scene. The programs have proved popular with 40 to 50 children attending each week. There are two more sessions left: July 12 at Pellett Park making clay plant imprints or string art and July 19 at Mollett Park making a hanging garden or a fairy house.

