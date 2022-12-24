Christmas came early for West Central Community Action in Atlantic. Earlier this week, the Atlantic Rotary Club donated over 400 items to West Central Community Action in Atlantic. The donations included laundry detergent, toilet paper, dish soap, household cleaners, paper towels, socks, gloves, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, and additional items from West Central Community Action’s “Countdown to Christmas Wish List.”
Atlantic Rotary Club delivers Christmas Wish to West Central Community Action
jeffl
