Atlantic Rotary Club delivers Christmas Wish to West Central Community Action

(photo contributed)

The Atlantic Rotary Club presented over 400 items to Emily McDermott as part of West Central Community Action’s Reserve Advent Calendar.

 (photo contributed)

Christmas came early for West Central Community Action in Atlantic. Earlier this week, the Atlantic Rotary Club donated over 400 items to West Central Community Action in Atlantic. The donations included laundry detergent, toilet paper, dish soap, household cleaners, paper towels, socks, gloves, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, and additional items from West Central Community Action’s “Countdown to Christmas Wish List.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos