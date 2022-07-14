Back in Business

ATLANTIC – Former Hy-Vee Manager Jon Johnson said even though he left Atlantic, he and his family never got completely away from it.
“Honestly, my heart never left Atlantic,” Johnson said. “When we moved to Webster City, we still came out here.”
They would come back and shop, especially at places like Brown’s Shoe Fit, where his children liked to go.
“We’d come back when (my son) needed shoes and buy shoes at Browns,” Johnson said.
Johnson worked at the Atlantic Hy-Vee in his younger days, and following college, continued to work for Hy-Vee in Omaha and Fremont, Neb., Mason City, Carroll and Sioux Center. He worked as Store Director in stores in Omaha and Fremont, Neb. In 2014, he became the manager until he moved to Webster City where he continued to work for Hy-Vee.
He said he never considered himself a “big city” person, and thought raising children was better in a smaller town. Atlantic was his first choice if he ever got the opportunity to move back, and when the Atlantic Hy-Vee had an opening for manager, he said, “we decided to come home.”
Johnson has been back as manager for about a month, and he really enjoys seeing familiar faces and learning new things about the store since he left about five years ago.
“It’s been great being back, seeing familiar faces,” he said. “Working with the team again. The team is great. They work hard. They’ve really pitched in and reacclimated me to some of the changes that happened when I was gone. Obviously we remodeled the store. Stuff in the aisles isn’t the same spot, so they’ve been helping me with that.”
He said he’s looking forward to being part of civic groups he joined when he was here back in 2014,, and being on boards to help with projects. He hopes to offer as many deals as possible for customers and work with his Hy-Vee team on the basics.
“We’re going to work on the basics,” he said. “We’re going to be a fast, clean, friendly grocery store.”