LEWIS – The Hitchcock House Pioneer Skills Festival was held at Hitchcock House on Saturday, allowing visitors the chance to tour the house that was part of the Underground Railroad, and also try activities in the barn such as making candles, making butter, making apple juice, making rope, spinning wool, and tin punching. Fourth grade students got a sneak peak the day before visiting the house and barn to learn more about the history and try the activities.
