Griswold celebrates “A Night in the Spotlight” during Homecoming Week

Pictured are the 2022 Griswold Homecoming Candidates and Kindergarten Attendants (from left to right) McKenna Weichman, Kingston Farr, Hattie Leighton, Trista Swain, Erynn Peterson, Kamron Brownlee, Aiden Kennedy, and Landon Pelzer.

 (photo courtesy of the Griswold School's Facebook Page)

GRISWOLD – Students and staff at Griswold School District will celebrate homecoming this week with the theme “A Night in the Spotlight.”

