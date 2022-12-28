Cass County Community Foundation celebrates 2022 Grant Recipients

(photo contributed)

Pictured are Foundation board members and representatives of Cass County organizations who received grants from the Cass County Community Foundation. (first Row Left to Right); Brent Myers – LC Clinic; Hannah Shady – LC Clinic; Jen Eggen – Trivium Life Services; Amber Schlake – Anita Health & Wellness Center; (second row); David Christensen – Anita Fire Department; Dan Haynes – Nishna Valley Family YMCA; Dianna Williams – Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center; Tracey Knutson – Anita Town & Country; Jodi Irlmeier – Anita Town & Country; Vicki Brown – Atlantic Public Library; Carol Preseton – Cass County Historical Museum; Lila Hoogeueen – Cass County Historical Museum; Anita Gregory – Cass County Historical Museum; Kristi Burg – Cass County Community Foundation Board Member, Chair; (third row); Steve Green – Kiwanis Club of Atlantic; Peter Gray – Heritage House; Dave Chase – Cass County Health Foundation; Don Brownsberger – The 309 Club, Inc.; Dottie Krogh – LC Clinic; Gaylord Schelling – Cass County Community Foundation Board Member, Vice Chair; Gordon Crawford – LC Clinic; Sue Hunt – Cass County Community Foundation Board Member, Secretary/Treasurer

 (photo contributed)

At its second annual grant celebration event, officials with the Cass County Community Foundation honored 35 nonprofit organizations and community projects that received grants throughout the past year. These honorees included grant recipients from both Spring and Fall 2022 grant cycles who were awarded a collective sum of $170,155.

