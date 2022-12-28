Cass County Community Foundation celebrates 2022 Grant Recipients

At its second annual grant celebration event, officials with the Cass County Community Foundation honored 35 nonprofit organizations and community projects that received grants throughout the past year. These honorees included grant recipients from both Spring and Fall 2022 grant cycles who were awarded a collective sum of $170,155.
Throughout 2022, the Foundation received a total of 50 grant applications from community organizations, with more than $325,000 requested. As a part of its two grant cycles, the Cass County Community Foundation awarded $170,155 to 44 of these 50 applications.
“In 2022, we’ve been able to fund a wide array of projects and programs,” said Board Chair Kristi Burg. “Grants were awarded to support construction and renovation, recreational opportunities, and many more projects that will have a positive effect on our community members—both young and old. We’re proud of the impact of the Foundation, and we’re glad to have this opportunity to celebrate the important work of these organizations throughout Cass County.”
Each year, the Cass County Community Foundation holds two grant cycles with the objective of funding projects that will have a lasting impact in the county.
“Since the Foundation was established in 1998, it has infused more than $2.6 million in grants and scholarships to support organizations and individuals across the county,” said Iowa Foundations Director Sunni Kamp. “This speaks to the generous, philanthropic spirit of our communities. With the support of our donors, charitable funds allocated through the community foundation, and our participation in the County Endowment Fund Program, we can continue to invest valuable resources back into projects and initiatives throughout Cass County.”
The Cass County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. Each year it receives funds from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. The spring cycle of grants is made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
The Foundation’s fall grant cycle is made possible through the generosity of donors to the Cass County Community Foundation. The Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Cass County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Advisory board members of the Cass County Community Foundation are Chair, Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice Chair, Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer, Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; Justin D. Hockenberry of Anita; and Mike Tibken of Anita.
Following are the spring 2022 grant recipients, the project the grant funds will be used for and the amount of the grant: Anita Child Care Center, child interested equipment, $1,000; Anita Health and Wellness Center, new spin bikes, $3,200; Anita Volunteer Fire Association, Styker stair chair, $3,500; Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center, upkeep of essential daily equipment, $2,500; Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise, chairs for Rock Island Depot, $2,500; Atlantic Lions Club, healthy food through community gardens, $5,000; CAM Youth Sports, battling cage, $4,500; Cass County Fair Association, Chuckwage Food Stand, $5,000; Cass County Health System Foundation, Telemedicine stroke cart, $4,000;
City of Griswold, city park revitalization, $3,000; Griswold Fire Department, technical rescue equipment, $2,000; Griswold Pickleball, pickball courts fencing $1,000; Griswold Rescue, video laryngoscope, $4,500; Griswold Youth Sports, ball field improvements, $4,000; Kiwanis Club of Atlantic, bike helmets for third grade students, $1,000; LC Clinic, Atlantic LC Clinic Technology equipment, $3,000; Lewis First Responders and Firefighters Association, compressor and cascade system, $2,500; Lewis Public Library, bookcase for children’s section, $1,400;
Marne Firefighter and Rescue Association, extrication tools, $10,000; Massena Fire and Rescue, personal protective equipment (PPE), $4,500; Massena Public Library, update to walls and community room, $1,500; Noble Initiative Foundation, Griswold Child Development Center, $50,000; Shift ATL, the Telegraph-exterior tuck pointing; Wiota Community Boosters, Wiota City Park-playground update, $8,955;
Following are the fall 2022 grant recipients, the project the grant funds will be used for and the amount of the grant:
Anita Public Library, obituary card file cabinets, $1,000; Anita Town and Country, project organization, $600; Anita Volunteer Fire Association, Laerdal Compact Suction Unit, $1,175; Atlantic Public Library, Exterior Security Camera, $1,000; Cass County Historical Museum, replacement of HVAC System in museum, $3,500; City of Griswold, city park revitalization, $2,000; Griswold Scouts of Greater Iowa, Girl Scout Tree Promise-Cass County, $500;
Griswold Fire Department, ventilation chainsaw, $1,610; Griswold Rescue, portable suction unit, $1,060; Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, career pathways for underserved youth, $2,555; Kiwanis Club of Atlantic, books for kindergarten students and new borns, $500; LC CLinic Lactation Consultation equipment and supplies, $1,000; Lewis Public Library, tween/teen makerspace, $1,000; Massena Historical Society, interior improvements, $2,600; Massena Public Library, community room update, $1,000; Noble Initiative Foundation, concerte work; The 309 Club, Inc., parking lot improvements, $1,000; Trivium Life Service, Fresh Start Fund, $1,500; Wesley Retirement Services, Heritage House Audio/Visual Enhancement, $5,000 and West Central Community Action, emergency clothing room equipment, $1,000.