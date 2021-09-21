Drag Racing fans came out to Atlantic on Sunday for the Heads Up Drag Racing Event held at Atlantic Airport. Drivers of any vehicle could come out and race on a new black top surface on the runway. Proceeds from the event-including driver fees and admission to the event- are donated to Shrine Hospitals.
